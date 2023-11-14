Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.58. 253,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,074. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

