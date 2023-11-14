Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

