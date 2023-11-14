Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,365,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,128,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.90. 1,262,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,958. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

