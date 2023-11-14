Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

NUE stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.05. The stock had a trading volume of 168,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.59. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

