Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 111,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 53.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,582,000 after purchasing an additional 461,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 317,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

