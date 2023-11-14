Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.74. 391,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,853. The company has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.45 and a 200-day moving average of $391.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.