Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 143 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.83. 485,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $167.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

