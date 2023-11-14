Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.41. The stock had a trading volume of 109,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,848. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $541.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.94. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

