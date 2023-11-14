Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,185. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

