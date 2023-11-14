Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.79. 159,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,277. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

