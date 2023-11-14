Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $634.96

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $634.96 and last traded at $631.53, with a volume of 26711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $628.42.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.71. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

