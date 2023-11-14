Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Cut by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 2,671,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174,895. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.