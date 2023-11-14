Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLA stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

