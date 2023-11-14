Desjardins Comments on Stantec Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.75.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$96.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$63.38 and a 12 month high of C$98.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

