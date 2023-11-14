Desjardins Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark upgraded Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Shares of LUG opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.71%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

