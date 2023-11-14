Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2,796.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

