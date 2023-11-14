Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.3 %
Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 54,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $323.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 188.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
