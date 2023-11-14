DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. 195,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.