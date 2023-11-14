Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 162,796 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,605,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,796 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,305,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.90. 1,054,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

