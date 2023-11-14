Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 190,476 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of Welltower worth $564,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 309,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.08, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

