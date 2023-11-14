Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,011 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Public Storage worth $635,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,965. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

