Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 210,245 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Nucor worth $834,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 154.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. 114,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

