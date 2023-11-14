Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,658,656 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,063,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Bank of America worth $1,092,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.3 %

BAC traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 11,506,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,840,070. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

