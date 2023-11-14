Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 367,911 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,911 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Danaher worth $832,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DHR traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.98. The stock had a trading volume of 227,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,694. The company has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average of $235.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

