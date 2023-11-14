Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,847 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Oracle worth $719,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.