Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508,713 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of International Business Machines worth $603,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.74. 488,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,715. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

