Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Novartis worth $631,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. 144,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

