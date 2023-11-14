Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 100,101 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,555,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $610.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,796. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.72. The firm has a market cap of $579.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

