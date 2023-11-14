Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 148,288 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.66% of Kroger worth $558,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 360.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 427,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,919. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

