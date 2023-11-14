Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,563 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Equinix worth $1,013,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $16.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $778.85. 74,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,759. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $740.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $632.45 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,026 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

