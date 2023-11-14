Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 209,393 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Crown Castle worth $684,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 369,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

