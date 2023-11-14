Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 48,851 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Simon Property Group worth $537,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.30. 248,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,303. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

