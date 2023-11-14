Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 62,138 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Broadcom worth $1,717,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $16.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $963.56. The company had a trading volume of 333,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,173. The firm has a market cap of $397.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $860.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.53. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $503.14 and a one year high of $966.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

