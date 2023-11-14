Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 72,163 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Accenture worth $825,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, hitting $321.06. The company had a trading volume of 206,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,793. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

