Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 993,357 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,081,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 993,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $900,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3 %

BMY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 2,689,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

