Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 547,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Micron Technology worth $565,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 2,347,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,272,982. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,390 shares of company stock worth $9,806,913. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.