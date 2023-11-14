Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 286,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Marathon Petroleum worth $610,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

MPC stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,295. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

