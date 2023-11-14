Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.13 Billion Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,120,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,565 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of PepsiCo worth $1,133,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

