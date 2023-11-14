Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.18 Billion Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,702 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,178,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $539.66. The stock had a trading volume of 402,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $499.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $553.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.20.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

