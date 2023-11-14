Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.47 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Visa worth $1,471,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $247.07. 687,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

