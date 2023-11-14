Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,002,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357,154 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Pfizer worth $1,723,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,965. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

