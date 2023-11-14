Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $531.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Amgen worth $531,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.
Shares of AMGN traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.37. 287,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $291.60. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.53.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
