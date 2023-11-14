Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $605.18 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,313,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $605,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $693,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. 15,471,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,185,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a PE ratio of 973.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

