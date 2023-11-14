Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $799.46 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,731,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $799,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 2,011,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,372,875. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

