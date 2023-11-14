Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Deere & Company worth $562,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

DE stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $372.05. 358,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

