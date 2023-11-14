Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,702 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Adobe worth $674,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $20.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.98. 608,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,025. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $613.71. The stock has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.