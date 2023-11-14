Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Prologis worth $1,575,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. 399,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

