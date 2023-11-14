Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,769,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 547,437 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,219,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 546,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

