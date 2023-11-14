Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 148,876 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of United Parcel Service worth $614,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

UPS stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

