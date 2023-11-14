Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 65,668 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Salesforce worth $587,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,788 shares of company stock valued at $135,547,531 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

